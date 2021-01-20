Tonight! Eva Longoria hosts the 2021 Latino Inaugural featuring Ivy Queen, Rita Moreno and more

The official Latino Inaugural 2021: Inheritance, Resilience & Promise airs tonight at 9:30 pm ET as part of the official five day-slate of inaugural programming from the Biden-Harris Presidential Inauguration Committee. The event will be hosted by Eva Longoria, who is no stranger to hosting political events- back in August the actress and activist hosted the Democratic National Convention. Featuring musical performances, Latino leaders, celebrities, artists, and inspirational docu-shorts, the hour-long special will focus on telling the stories of Latinos in America and the contributions we’ve made to the United States throughout history. The show will also honor members of the Latino community that kept the country running during the COVID-19 pandemic as front line and essential workers. Longoria shared a video promoting the event on her Instagram and captioned the post, “Tonight, join myself and Lin-Manuel Miranda for the Latino Inaugural 2021. You can tune in at 9:30 pm ET through the link in my bio. I hope you can join.”

The event will feature appearances by Edward James Olmos, John Leguizamo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno, Becky G, Ivy Queen, Former Boston Red Sox David Ortiz, Erik Rivera, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, and Nicholas Gonzalez. There will be musical performances from:

- Gaby Moreno performing “Fronteras,” featuring David Garza.

- A performance of “One World, One Prayer” performed by The Wailers, feat. Skip Marley, Shaggy, Farruko, and Cedella Marley. Produced by Emilio Estefan.

- Spoken word performance of “The Promise” by Reyes.

- Gilberto Santa Rosa performing “Canta Mundo.”

- Mariachi Nuevo Santander performing “This Land is Your Land.”

- All-Star Tejanos United – Stefani Montiel, Joe Posada, Shelly Lares, David Marez, Chente Barrera, DJ Kane, Art Tigerina, Mark Ledezma, Mario Ortiz, Members of LA 45 and Mariachi Azteca de America performing, “America The Beautiful: A Salute to the Latino Imprint.”

- There will also be a special tribute to Puerto Rico by Lin-Manual Miranda and Luis Miranda.