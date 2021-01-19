Michael Douglas meets his grandson for the first time: See the sweet photo

Michael Douglas has finally met the newest member of his family: his grandson Ryder! The Oscar winner, 76, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet photo of himself on bottle duty. “First time I’ve seen my month old grandson, Ryder! 😃 ❤️,” the proud grandfather captioned the photo of himself cradling Ryder. The Kominsky Method star’s son Cameron Douglas and his partner Viviane Thibes welcomed their second child last month.

©Michael Douglas Ryder is Michael Douglas’ second grandchild

Michael celebrated his grandson’s arrival writing, “Congratulations Cameron and Viviane! Welcome to the 🌎 Ryder T. Douglas! ❤️ #ProudGrandpa.” Meanwhile, the Hollywood star’s wife Catherine Zeta-Jones wrote, “AND A NEW DOUGLAS IS BORN!!!!!! WELCOME TO THE WORLD RYDER T DOUGLAS.”

Ryder is Michael’s second grandchild. The Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps actor’s first grandchild, Lua, was born in 2017. Following her birth, Michael told People magazine that he and Catherine were “so happy to be her Bubba and Zeze.”