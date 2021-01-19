Gabrielle Union writes emotional tribute to Dwayne Wade

Gabrielle Union is giving us all the feels! The actress celebrated Dwayne Wade’s birthday with the most adorable message.

Known for being one of the most powerful couples, the pair are still going strong after their long marriage, raising their beautiful children together.

Gabrielle wrote a sweet note, thanking her husband for “making every day beautiful and fun,” stating that she “loves loving” him.

The Instagram post that marked Dwayne’s 39th birthday, included some clips with the cutest moments of their life, both as a couple and as a family.

The 48-year-old activist and author also confessed that she appreciates the way her husband protects their peace.

Fans and friends of the couple took a moment to comment on the beautiful video, with Octavia Spencer wishing Dwayne a “Happy Birthday.”

Taraji P. Henson described the post as “Sweet,” and Kate Hudson added some heart emojis.