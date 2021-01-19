Fernanda Castillo addresses fans following her stay in the emergency room

On Monday, January 11, Fernanda Castillo was admitted to the emergency room following news of a serious health risk that required immediate medical attention. Once headlines about her condition started to go public, fans immediately began to come up with different stories of what happened along with jumping to conclusions about her condition.

Now, more than a week later, the actress has finally updated fans on her condition, thanking everyone who has reached out and shared their well wishes during such a difficult time.

The El Señor de los Cielos actress--who gave birth to baby Liam Hayser Castillo less than a month ago--posted a photo of her newborn holding onto her finger, writing a caption that thanks fans and provides more information on her condition.

“To all those who have been concerned about my health: Last Monday I had to be hospitalized urgently for a severe late complication of my postpartum,” Fernanda revealed. “It was a very difficult week but today I am fine, at home and with my family. Thank God.”

She continued, “To @erikhayser and Liam for being the best reason to fight. Thank you Dr Patricio Sanhueza Smith for saving my life, Thank you Dr Edgar Cornejo, to my midwife Paula Rivera @dentrateyuyin, to all the doctors, residents, nurses and stretchers of the Spanish Hospital who took care of me so that today I may be writing this.”



“To our families for supporting us,” Castillo wrote. “Thanks to the good wishes of so many friends and the prayers of all people 🙏🏼 Thank you to the press for your interest and respect for the silence and space I need to regain my health in every way.”

While the actress didn’t elaborate on what exactly happened that led to her trip to the hospital, fans couldn’t be happier to hear that she is alive and well.

In the comment section of her post updating everyone on her health, fellow stars including Angelique Boyer, Juan Rios, Sandra Kai, and Rocio Verdejo all sent their well wishes and expressed how happy they are to see the actress recovering.