Kendall or Kylie: Caitlyn Jenner Reveals with which daughter she hangs out the most

In a recent interview with Dear Media’s The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her relationship with her kids. “I had six biological, four-step. It’s a lot of children. [And] 18 grandchildren,” she said. “It’s kind of just which one’s on my good side!” she joked. However, Jenner said there’s one kid, in particular, she has been hanging out the most. “Kendall and I have a lot in common. She’s very athletic. We kind of both had the same attitude towards life and get along very well, but... Kendall’s off kind of doing her thing,” she explained. “Kylie, you know, I had dinner last night at Kylie’s house.”

According to the 71-year-old tv personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, she became closer with the beauty mogul after spending more time in her home. “Once every two weeks, I go over there, and she always has these great meals prepared,” Caitlyn explained. “[It’s just] Sophia [Hutchins], Kylie, and myself, and just three of us, nobody around... [we] talk for an hour and have a glass of wine and talk about stuff and this and that. And so from that standpoint, we’re a lot closer.”

©GettyImages Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner pose for a photo at the backstage inspiration wall at the 2015 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Jenner highlighted that this doesn’t mean she has bad blood with Kendall; however, the model is “a little more secretive” and can be challenging to spend hours talking about life. “We’re still very close, but it’s kind of harder to figure out,” she said. “Kylie’s more of an open book.”

The New York native said she is very proud of Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and the successful woman they have become. According to Jenner, their drive is thanks to her ex-wife Kris Jenner . “[I’ve] never been much career motivated,” Caitlyn admitted, revealing what made her fell in love with Kris, whom she divorced in 2015. “For me, she was very different. She was very classy, had a great sense of style. She was very smart,” she said. “I always liked strong women, and she was very strong. I have always put kind of women up on a pedestal, and I’d love strong women, independent women.”