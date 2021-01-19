Harry Brant, son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour, dies at 24

Harry Brant--son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and publisher Peter M. Brant--has died at the age of 24.

The rising model died on Sunday of an accidental overdose. “His life was cut short by this devastating disease,” his family said in a statement to The New York Times. “He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.”

His parents told the Times that he had been planning to enter rehab this year and hoped to play a role in the creative side of the Interview magazine, which his father publishes. “He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done,” the family statement said.

Brant started making a name for himself as a teenager and had appeared in Italian Vogue and in campaigns for the fashion house Balmain. He also previously released a unisex makeup line with his brother, Peter Brant, Jr., for MAC cosmetics.

“I think people can definitely express themselves in a great way through makeup, because it is all about fantasy and turning yourself into someone you might not necessarily be on an everyday basis, so you kind of get to escape for a night with this new persona,” Brant told W magazine in 2016. “That’s what I always did.”

Throughout his career, Harry was committed to breaking barriers while challenging the stereotypical ideas of masculinity that exist in the fashion world. He spoke to Vanity Fair in 2012, when he was 15 years old, explaining how he discovered his own fashion sense.