Jessica Simpson posts rare photo with mom and sister Ashlee

We’re used to seeing Jessica Simpson spend family time with her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kids at home in Los Angeles. But since she became a mother, we don’t usually get to see the star hanging out with the people who know her best--her immediate family.

On Monday, the fashion mogul posted a rare photo that sees her snuggling up to her mother, Tina Ann Drew, and her sister, Ashlee . The 40-year-old beauty posted the photo of them on her Jessica Simpson Style IG page to wish a happy birthday to the family matriarch, who just turned 61.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only @tinasimpsonofficial! ❤️✨💫,” the caption reads. “The best mom, Gigi, friend and a guiding light for Team JS! We love you so much!”

Over on her personal Instagram account, Simpson posted a long, heartfelt caption dedicated to her mother, which she wrote under a throwback picture from her childhood.

“Happiest birthday to the most deserving person of happy that I know and love,” she wrote. “I applaud and celebrate you not just because I’m your baby girl, but because there is not one person on this planet that even comes close in comparison to the natural born and self taught qualities in which you whole-fully embody.”

She continued, “Mom, you are the truest leader to the leader in me and to all of whom ever have crossed paths with you. You are a dominant and respected boss beast who also provides a home of compassion, love, safety, and grace. That alone is beyond rare, yet so are you. Genuinely, you are the hardest worker of all time, and I applaud your strength married by wisdom in any given circumstance.”