Tiffany Trump is engaged: See her announcement

President Donald Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump is engaged to her boyfriend Michael Boulos. The 27 year old, who graduated from Georgetown Law last year, announced her engagement on her father’s last full day in office, Tuesday. “It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her fiancé at the White House. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter! ❤️.”

©Tiffany Trump Tiffany Trump is engaged to her boyfriend Michael Boulos

“Love you honey,” Michael commented on the announcement. He also shared the picture on his respective account writing, “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together 💍❤️.”

Sources revealed to Page Six that Michael proposed in the Rose Garden at the White House. Tiffany is President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter and his only child with his second wife Marla Maples. Marla took to her Instagram Story to celebrate her daughter’s engagement. “Celebrating God’s endless blessing of love,” she penned. “May God’s blessings & love always light your path. Love you so much, mom.”

©Getty Images Tiffany Trump is the president’s youngest daughter

According to Town & Country, the first daughter and her fiancé were friends before “things turned romantic in late 2018.” Marla previously told T&C, “I adore Michael!” The president’s future son-in-law appears to have a good relationship with the Trumps. Tiffany’s fiancé has joined the first family at the White House, Mar-a-Lago and attended the State of the Union address.