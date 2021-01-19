Khloé Kardashian and baby True looked adorable in their matching reindeer pajamas

Khloé Kardashian and baby True Thompson are one of the cutest mother-daughter duos ever. We love it when the Good American founder posts adorable pictures and videos of her toddler to her social media page. On Monday night, Kardashian gave her millions of followers a glimpse into her nighttime routine with her daughter.
The 36-year-old reality star posted Instagram photos the other night showing her and her 2-year-old daughter getting ready for bed in adorable matching pajama sets that had little reindeer on them. We couldn’t help but notice how glowy and fresh-faced Kardashian looked. In the photos, little True had her ringlet curls out and hugged her mom. Mama Kardashian captioned the photo, “Sweet Dreams.”
Kardashian’s best friend Malika commented on the photo saying, “Love you cuties.” Even Kardashian’s on and off again boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson commented on the with three red hearts. Thompson recently got traded to the Boston Celtics so he’s currently there gearing up for a game later this week, according to the Daily Mail.
In other Kardashian news, it’s still unknown what the future holds for Kardashian’s older sister, Kim , and her husband Kanye West . Recently rumors have been circulating that the famous couple is divorcing. A source told People magazine that, “He [West] is talking to divorce lawyers later this week.” Time will only tell what is exactly in store for this famous couple.
The Kardashian-Jenner family has also recently wrapped filming on their long-lasting hit reality show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” The famous sisters each took to their Instagram stories and feeds to show some behind-the-scenes footage of their last days filming and how they celebrated with their crew members who have been with the famous family from the very start.
Now, fans can anxiously wait to see the sort of content the family will be streaming on Hulu since signing their deal a few months back.