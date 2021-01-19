All about Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s unexpected split

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood romance seems to be officially over, now that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits after almost a year.
The fan-favorite couple first met at the beginning of 2020 while filming the thriller Deep Water in New Orleans, and following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the actors quickly fell in love and gave us some of the most iconic quarantine moments.
It was reported that the reason for the breakup had to do with Ben Affleck spending all his time in Los Angeles, as he is taking care of his three children, shared with beloved movie star Jennifer Garner.
While Ana didn’t want to be full-time in California, making this the final argument that concluded in the “mutual decision.”
News of the split went immediately viral, with fans of both stars speculating about the unexpected breakup.
A life-sized cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas from inside Ben Affleck’s residence was seen being thrown out into a trash can. (January 18, 2021) pic.twitter.com/4bxxDC97WZ— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 19, 2021
The passionate romance gave the internet some adorable moments, including their tropical vacations, friendship necklaces, constant walks around LA, and Ana’s thoughtful gift on Ben Affleck’s birthday.
The Knives Out actress is apparently moving on officially, as she also revealed her post-breakup haircut, looking absolutely stunning with her chin-length bob and bangs.
A close source to the couple stated that “the relationship just wasn’t working in the way they both wanted it to anymore,” however it was also said that “they both have a lot of love and respect for each other,” and are in different places in their life.