All about Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s unexpected split

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood romance seems to be officially over, now that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits after almost a year.

The fan-favorite couple first met at the beginning of 2020 while filming the thriller Deep Water in New Orleans, and following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the actors quickly fell in love and gave us some of the most iconic quarantine moments.

It was reported that the reason for the breakup had to do with Ben Affleck spending all his time in Los Angeles, as he is taking care of his three children, shared with beloved movie star Jennifer Garner.

While Ana didn’t want to be full-time in California, making this the final argument that concluded in the “mutual decision.”

News of the split went immediately viral, with fans of both stars speculating about the unexpected breakup.