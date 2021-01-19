Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

FAN-FAVORITE

All about Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s unexpected split

News of the split went immediately viral, with fans of both stars speculating about the sudden breakup.

By

Everyone’s favorite Hollywood romance seems to be officially over, now that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits after almost a year.

Loading the player...

The fan-favorite couple first met at the beginning of 2020 while filming the thriller Deep Water in New Orleans, and following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the actors quickly fell in love and gave us some of the most iconic quarantine moments.

Celebrity Sightings In New Orleans- November 19, 2020©GettyImages
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in New Orleans

It was reported that the reason for the breakup had to do with Ben Affleck spending all his time in Los Angeles, as he is taking care of his three children, shared with beloved movie star Jennifer Garner.

While Ana didn’t want to be full-time in California, making this the final argument that concluded in the “mutual decision.”

News of the split went immediately viral, with fans of both stars speculating about the unexpected breakup.

  

The passionate romance gave the internet some adorable moments, including their tropical vacations, friendship necklaces, constant walks around LA, and Ana’s thoughtful gift on Ben Affleck’s birthday.

The Knives Out actress is apparently moving on officially, as she also revealed her post-breakup haircut, looking absolutely stunning with her chin-length bob and bangs.

Ana de Armas post-breakup haircut©Youtube
Ana de Armas post-breakup haircut

A close source to the couple stated that “the relationship just wasn’t working in the way they both wanted it to anymore,” however it was also said that “they both have a lot of love and respect for each other,” and are in different places in their life.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more