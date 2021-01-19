Ana de Armas is sporting a short bob following her split from Ben Affleck

Sometimes the best post-breakup revenge is to do something for yourself and that’s exactly what Ana de Armas did following her breakup from actor, Ben Affleck . The news came as a surprise to fans yesterday as the couple has been glued to each other’s hips this past year. However, it seems that the Cuban actress isn’t letting her newly single life hold her back from anything as she is sporting a new hairdo already.

©Claudia Muma Ana de Armas’s new hairstyle.

According to InStyle, following her split from Affleck the 32-year-old actress has been spending time in her hometown of Cuba, and earlier this week, Armas showed the world her new look. During a video appearance on a friend’s YouTube show, the “Knives Out” actress debuted a dark chin-length bob and bangs. It’s unknown whether Armas has the new hairstyle because it was her choice or if it’s for a new movie role.

Armas and Affleck’s split was unexpected as the famous couple was photographed all throughout quarantine together whether it was walking their dogs, moving houses, or Affleck picking up his girlfriend from a photoshoot.

©GettyImages Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck reportedly split earlier this week.

A source told People that it was the Cuban actress’s decision to end things with the “Gone Girl” actor. “Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off,” the source said. “Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn‘t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.“

Another source said that Affleck and Armas are also just at “different points in their lives.”