Ryan Reynolds wished Betty White a happy birthday in a hilarious way

Yesterday marked the legendary Betty White ’s 99th birthday. Celebrities took to Instagram to wish the funny actress a very happy birthday, including Ryan Reynolds . If you remember, the “Deadpool” actor and the former Golden Girl co-starred alongside each other in the 2009 movie, “The Proposal.” It seems that the two actors used to be in a bit of a (funny) feud.

©@bettymwhite Betty White turned 99 over the weekend.

In honor of White’s birthday, the 44-year-old actor posted a clip to his Instagram stories from on-set of “The Proposal.” He wrote, “We made this 12 years ago. Betty turns 99 today, but she is [100 per cent] the funniest person on the planet.”

The clip, which has also been posted in full to YouTube, shows Reynolds and Sandra Bullock about to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s set when all of a sudden, White appears on set and Reynolds says that White hates him.

In the clip, White then hilariously calls Reynolds “Bryan” and thinks he’s her assistant. From there, the actress then called Reynolds a “jack***,” which causes Reynolds to lose it. “You seem like an adorable, sweet old lady on the outside, but on the inside, you’re like this seething demon…”