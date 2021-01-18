Romeo Beckham makes his modeling debut on the cover of L’Uomo Vogue

When you have parents like David and Victoria Beckham , it’s hard not to be beautiful or successful. The older the Beckham children get, the more they’re exploring their interests and making their mark in the world. Brooklyn is currently engaged and now Romeo, the second oldest Beckham kid is debuting his modeling skills.
On Monday, Beckham debuted his latest project, a collaboration with fashion photographers, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for L’Uomo Vogue, which is Italy’s Vogue magazine for men that has new issues come out two to three times a year. For the February issue of the magazine, the famous teen was photographed wearing an oversized green cardigan paired with grey joggers, and black leather Prada boots.
Another photo from the shoot, which took place in London, showed the 18-year-old Beckham wearing a tight blue colored tank top that showed off his sculpted abs. The tank top was paired with a pair of red leather pants that hung so low on Beckham, his boxer shorts were revealed. In the photo, the famous offspring ran a hand through his blonde tresses and gave a smoldering look to the camera.
In another image from next month’s issue, the teen gave another intense smolder to the camera while leaning against a vintage car This time he was more clothed wearing a white graphic muscle tee paired with black leather shorts over zebra printed socks.
The teen’s designer mom couldn’t be more proud of her son as she took to Instagram to show off her son’s cover shoot. The former Spice Girl shared pictures from the shoot and captioned one of them, “Proud of you @RomeoBeckham 💕.”
Beckham’s athlete dad also took to Instagram to show his support for his son. The 45-year-old shared the cover image to his Instagram writing, “So proud of you @romeobeckham ❤️ What an incredible first cover for @luomovogue.”
It seems that modeling and smoldering at the camera must run in the Beckham family.