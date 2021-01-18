Romeo Beckham makes his modeling debut on the cover of L’Uomo Vogue

When you have parents like David and Victoria Beckham , it’s hard not to be beautiful or successful. The older the Beckham children get, the more they’re exploring their interests and making their mark in the world. Brooklyn is currently engaged and now Romeo, the second oldest Beckham kid is debuting his modeling skills.

On Monday, Beckham debuted his latest project, a collaboration with fashion photographers, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for L’Uomo Vogue, which is Italy’s Vogue magazine for men that has new issues come out two to three times a year. For the February issue of the magazine, the famous teen was photographed wearing an oversized green cardigan paired with grey joggers, and black leather Prada boots.