Salma Hayek celebrated 17 million Instagram followers in a sexy green dress

Salma Hayek has proved time and time again that she clearly doesn’t age. The Mexican actress is currently on yet another dreamy beach vacation and clearly, Hayek is living it up. The 54-year-old actress has been posting stunning selfies of herself while on vacation and now she posted a photo celebrating a social media milestone.
In the post, Hayek is seen wearing a low-cut green dress with side cutouts and an open back that showed off her figure. Hayek accessorized her look with three thin pearl necklaces that hung at varying lengths. The actress’s curly hair was styled down and parted in the middle. In the Instagram post, Hayek is posing showing off her muscles celebrating the fact that she hit 17 million followers on Instagram.
She captioned the post, “17 million, millones, milioni, milhões... !! #love #grateful #17 #green 💚.” The post had multiple photos showing Hayek in different poses with beautiful palm trees and white sand in the background. In one of the photos, Hayek even wrote the word “seventeen” in the sand.
Salma Hayek teaches us how to take proper tequila shots
Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson take love to another reality in Amazon’s ‘Bliss’ Trailer
Salma Hayek’s bikini body, fresh face, and stunning hair is everything we want for summer 2021
In addition to this celebratory post, Hayek has been busy enjoying the first few weeks of 2021 while getting some rest and relaxation. Last week, the Mexican actress posted a few bikini selfies and her followers couldn’t get enough. In the photo, the 54-year-old posed in a simple triangle brown bikini. Her curly hair was up in a messy bun and she wore a square pair of tortoise shell sunglasses.
When Hayek wasn’t posing in a bikini, she was seen sitting at a bar taking shots of tequila in her cover-up on her trip. The caption read, “I ❤️ tequilita but in moderation. Te quiero #tequila pero con moderación 💋.”
Clearly, Hayek is doing something right that she’s now reached almost 20 million followers on Instagram. Her fans just can’t get enough of her!