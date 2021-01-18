Salma Hayek celebrated 17 million Instagram followers in a sexy green dress

Salma Hayek has proved time and time again that she clearly doesn’t age. The Mexican actress is currently on yet another dreamy beach vacation and clearly, Hayek is living it up. The 54-year-old actress has been posting stunning selfies of herself while on vacation and now she posted a photo celebrating a social media milestone.

In the post, Hayek is seen wearing a low-cut green dress with side cutouts and an open back that showed off her figure. Hayek accessorized her look with three thin pearl necklaces that hung at varying lengths. The actress’s curly hair was styled down and parted in the middle. In the Instagram post, Hayek is posing showing off her muscles celebrating the fact that she hit 17 million followers on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “17 million, millones, milioni, milhões... !! #love #grateful #17 #green 💚.” The post had multiple photos showing Hayek in different poses with beautiful palm trees and white sand in the background. In one of the photos, Hayek even wrote the word “seventeen” in the sand.