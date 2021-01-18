Justin Timberlake reveals the name of his second child with Jessica Biel

In October 2020, the news of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel second child went viral. It is official, we have a name! For the very first time, the singer reveals he and his wife, Biel, recently welcomed a baby boy named Phineas!

The father of two told Ellen DeGeneres that she was one of their first friends they told about the pregnancy. Regarding the name, “I‘ll tell you his name. His name is Phineas and he’s awesome,” Timberlake told Ellen after revealing she was one of the ”first people outside of our immediate family that we told” about the addition to their family.

.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021

Biel and Timberlake were already parents to Silas, 5. The singer also shared how his first son is handling being a big brother. “Silas is super excited,” he added. “Right now he is really liking it.”

Timberlake has a new film coming up soon, ‘Palmer’ - an American drama film directed by Fisher Stevens. In addition, DeGeneres helped Timberlake celebrate his 40th birthday early, which will be on Jan. 31. Regarding turning 40, he said, ”it’s got to be better than my 39th year,” in a reference to how complex 2020 was for eveybody.

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ via video chat with Timberlake will air Monday, January 18.

