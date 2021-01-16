Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves welcome new family addition

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have welcomed a new family member! The A-list couple recently adopted another dog. The 38-year-old Brazillian model shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing: “New addition to the family ❤️🐶 What was I thinking!!! 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ 4 months old.” Camila went on to thank America’s animal protection organization, writing: “THANK YOU @humanesociety for what you do!! This little one has a home now!”

Camila’s post was accompanied by a pawsitively adorable photo, showing her snuggled up with the pup. The cutie joins the brimming McConaughey household, which includes: the pair’s three children Levi, 12, Vida, ten, and Livingston, 8. Matthew’s mom Kay also lives with them, in addition to a whole clan of adopted cats and dogs.

The True Detective star happily reposted his wife’s announcement to his Instagram Story. A few days prior, Camila shared a delightful video of him with another one of their adopted fur babies. The Oscar-winner held their senior dog Cheesy on his knees and sweetly rubbed his belly.