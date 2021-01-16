Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves welcome new family addition

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have welcomed a new family member! The A-list couple recently adopted another dog. The 38-year-old Brazillian model shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing: “New addition to the family ❤️🐶 What was I thinking!!! 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️ 4 months old.” Camila went on to thank America’s animal protection organization, writing: “THANK YOU @humanesociety for what you do!! This little one has a home now!”
Camila’s post was accompanied by a pawsitively adorable photo, showing her snuggled up with the pup. The cutie joins the brimming McConaughey household, which includes: the pair’s three children Levi, 12, Vida, ten, and Livingston, 8. Matthew’s mom Kay also lives with them, in addition to a whole clan of adopted cats and dogs.
Matthew McConaughey and his daughter had the most adorable interview moment
Camila Alves McConaughey shares a sweet family picture for a good cause
The True Detective star happily reposted his wife’s announcement to his Instagram Story. A few days prior, Camila shared a delightful video of him with another one of their adopted fur babies. The Oscar-winner held their senior dog Cheesy on his knees and sweetly rubbed his belly.
“Can I be like this today!!!” Camila wrote in the caption of the video. ”Zone out for a minute from the problems of the world...Man...I am gonna have to have a family meeting here...can‘t remember the last time I got a foot rub! Cheesy is living the life!!” In the past, Camila has also pondered where her passion for adoption comes from. She’s said that her dad gave away her childhood dog, “so I think that’s part of why I want every animal I see! 😂😂.”