Jamie Lynn Spears tells Elon Musk that he owes her ‘a couple cats’

When it comes to running over (multiple) family cats, Britney Spears younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears is refusing to take the blame. Instead, the mom of 2 is pointing the finger at Elon Musks’ super quiet but economically resourceful electric car, the Tesla. TMZ reported Friday that Spears went on her Instagram stories to publicly address the “secret cat killing car” and asked Musk to “collaborate” with her to solve the problem. It’s easy to imagine the nature of how these cats are getting killed but thankfully Jamie didn’t go far into detail. She did however admit that it’s been MULTIPLE family cats- so many that she was embarrassed to say the real number. Thankfully, she has a solution.

Jamie admitted that there are “bigger things” to worry about in the world at the start of life. “I know there are bigger things to worry about in the world right now, but someone’s got to let Elon Musk know that Tesla is a secret cat killer. And it’s a problem, that we’ve really got to fix,” she explained. The “Zoey 101” actress continued, “We have, now, lost, I don’t even want to tell you how many cats because they don’t hear the Tesla Crank and unfortunately things happen. And it’s really devastating and tragic for everyone involved.”

According to Jaime, since the car is so quiet it’s a cat killing machine once you go into reverse. “So, since the Tesla is so quiet, maybe, he could, like, make one of those noises that bother cat or animal ears when it cranks up, so that way they know something‘s happening and they aren’t caught off guard. And, things don’t end in a very tragic way.” Jamie then addressed the Tesla CEO directly and told him he owed her some felines, “so Elon Musk, let’s figure this out. I mean, you owe me a couple cats.” Jamie did take some fault for “some user error.” This seems fair considering after the first time most people would check the back of their tires or watch the cameras more closely. “Yes, I am fully aware that there‘s some user error involved in this, but I’m just saying, you know, [let’s] collaborate to save some cats’ lives,” she concluded.

Jamie then filmed her two-year-old daughter Ivey, who she shares with husband Jamie Watson. Ivey had matching violet hair like mom and was mourning the latest loss- a cat named Turkey. Thankfully, Ivey is confident that Turkey “is with Jesus.” Unfortunately, the admission may have not gone as Jamie planned, she is currently getting roasted on Twitter and fans are demanding that she stops getting cats.