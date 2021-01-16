Fernanda Castillo is hospitalized nearly a month after giving birth

Fernanda Castillo has been hospitalized almost a month after giving birth to her and husband Erik Hayser’s first child. The Mexican actress is 38 years old and according to Primer Impacto, she was transferred to an emergency hospital in Mexico City on Monday, January 11th. Not many details of her hospitalization have been revealed but it’s reportedly related to complications she had after giving birth. Primer Impacto briefly spoke to her husband who said he was thankful for everyone‘s concerns for his wife but couldn’t share any more details about her state of health. According to Mundo Hispanico, Hayser has not been separated from her for a single moment and Liam is being watched by relatives.
The couple shared their journey to becoming parents on Instagram every step of the way and Castillo posted beautiful photos of her pregnancy. Castillo gave birth to their son Liam on December 19th and she shared an adorable photo of his footprint with her 6.1 million followers on IG. She then shared the family‘s first photo on Christmas.
Everything seemed to be okay and the couple celebrated New Years‘ together without any problems. The star shared an intimate black and white photo to say goodbye to 2020 and captioned the post in Spanish, “2020 has been a year to find our strength, to awaken our consciousness, to be guided by empathy and to look for hope in the little things. A year in which it has hurt us to lose loved ones, dreams, plans, much of what we had built; a year that will have changed us forever. For me, above all things, 2020 is the year you were born Liam and I became a mom. 2020 is my family, the greatest engine and illusion to fight and believe in a happier and better new year for everyone. I wish you that this 2021 you have something to fight for and believe in and that light and health be with you and your families! Thank you for sharing this 2020 🙌🏼”
Castillo has played memorable roles on screen in series like “El Señor De Los Cielos” on the Telemundo and is best known for her roles as Daniela Montalvo in “Destilando Amor,” and Luisa Barrera in “Teresa.” Costillo is currently in the Netflix series, “Monarca,” produced by Salma Hayek, where she plays the role of Sofía Carranza.