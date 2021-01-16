Fernanda Castillo is hospitalized nearly a month after giving birth

Everything seemed to be okay and the couple celebrated New Years’ together without any problems. The star shared an intimate black and white photo to say goodbye to 2020 and captioned the post in Spanish, “2020 has been a year to find our strength, to awaken our consciousness, to be guided by empathy and to look for hope in the little things. A year in which it has hurt us to lose loved ones, dreams, plans, much of what we had built; a year that will have changed us forever. For me, above all things, 2020 is the year you were born Liam and I became a mom. 2020 is my family, the greatest engine and illusion to fight and believe in a happier and better new year for everyone. I wish you that this 2021 you have something to fight for and believe in and that light and health be with you and your families! Thank you for sharing this 2020 🙌🏼”

Castillo has played memorable roles on screen in series like “El Señor De Los Cielos” on the Telemundo and is best known for her roles as Daniela Montalvo in “Destilando Amor,” and Luisa Barrera in “Teresa.” Costillo is currently in the Netflix series, “Monarca,” produced by Salma Hayek, where she plays the role of Sofía Carranza.