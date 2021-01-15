‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Dustin Diamond, the beloved actor who played Screech in Saved by the Bell, has been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Loading the player...

The 44-year-old star of the 1990s popular show is reportedly undergoing his first round of chemotherapy, following a health scare that forced him to be hospitalized this past weekend.

The manager of the actor revealed that they are taking it very seriously, as he is currently in Florida, and doctors are trying to find out more information about the severity of the cancer.

It was also reported that one of the concerns involving his health has to do with the fact that his family has a history of cancer, including his mom who died after battling breast cancer.

Close sources to the actor insisted that he discovered a lump in his throat and had been feeling general pain before going to the hospital.

The professional career of Dustin has been surrounded by some controversial situations.

With a 3-month jail sentence in 2014 in Wisconsin, and the release of his 2009 book Behind the Bell, which contained some backstage secrets about the cast and the show.

After his successful appearance during the four seasons of the TV series, It’s also unclear why he wasn’t chosen for the Saved by the Bell reboot, which featured the original cast.