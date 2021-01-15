Diane Kruger looks flawless in a recently shared selfie with her date

Diane Kruger looks flawless in her latest selfie. The 44-year-old actress shared a makeup-free photo of herself next to her beautiful mother, Maria-Theresa, while enjoying the sunset after hiking. “Date night with the mama,” the German star captioned the snap.
Although Net-A-Porter reported that Kruger is a “Self-confessed makeup obsessive,” now it seems that she feels more comfortable sharing natural photos, especially now that she is a mom. “I’m pretty low maintenance when it comes to skincare,” she said to the website. “Those days of wondering, ‘Oh, shall I try out that mask today?’, are definitely over with a newborn baby [Kruger gave birth in November 2019]; I just wash my face with a creamy cleanser like Cetaphil and follow with an Augustinus Bader moisturizer.”
“I use coconut oil for just about everything, including on my daughter,” she added. “I’m pretty regimented and lo-fi with my skin and don’t change it up too much apart from switching to a thicker-textured moisturizer in winter.”
“I never get facials,” she said to Well+Good. “I break out really easily, so once I find a product I like, I stick to it. I get my makeup done so often for work and for photo shoots. On the red carpet, it’s a different thing; the red carpet is not so precise. I always feel like less is more, and I don’t like to be too made up on the red carpet.”
Kruger’s relaxed skincare routine is way more different now; in fact, she revealed she had been a victim of society’s beauty standards. “Especially when I was a model, I was influenced by the beauty standards of the time, I ended up weighing very few pounds. But also as an actor, I have participated in films that I would no longer choose,” she said to Vogue Greece.
According to the actress, being multilingual also made her feel invincible —but not in the right way. “I think I also went through a period of terrible arrogance. I spoke three languages fluently, and I was a model; I had achievements, I was smart, I made a lot of money. All of this, of course, collapsed when my life proved my ignorance of many things,” she said to the publication.
Luckily, Kruger was able to step out of that mentality. “‘I lived in the fashion bubble,” she revealed. “Around the age of 30, I embarked on an introspection journey and escaped all this hypocrisy.”