Diane Kruger looks flawless in a recently shared selfie with her date

Diane Kruger looks flawless in her latest selfie. The 44-year-old actress shared a makeup-free photo of herself next to her beautiful mother, Maria-Theresa, while enjoying the sunset after hiking. “Date night with the mama,” the German star captioned the snap.

Although Net-A-Porter reported that Kruger is a “Self-confessed makeup obsessive,” now it seems that she feels more comfortable sharing natural photos, especially now that she is a mom. “I’m pretty low maintenance when it comes to skincare,” she said to the website. “Those days of wondering, ‘Oh, shall I try out that mask today?’, are definitely over with a newborn baby [Kruger gave birth in November 2019]; I just wash my face with a creamy cleanser like Cetaphil and follow with an Augustinus Bader moisturizer.”

“I use coconut oil for just about everything, including on my daughter,” she added. “I’m pretty regimented and lo-fi with my skin and don’t change it up too much apart from switching to a thicker-textured moisturizer in winter.”

“I never get facials,” she said to Well+Good. “I break out really easily, so once I find a product I like, I stick to it. I get my makeup done so often for work and for photo shoots. On the red carpet, it’s a different thing; the red carpet is not so precise. I always feel like less is more, and I don’t like to be too made up on the red carpet.”



Kruger’s relaxed skincare routine is way more different now; in fact, she revealed she had been a victim of society’s beauty standards. “Especially when I was a model, I was influenced by the beauty standards of the time, I ended up weighing very few pounds. But also as an actor, I have participated in films that I would no longer choose,” she said to Vogue Greece.

According to the actress, being multilingual also made her feel invincible —but not in the right way. “I think I also went through a period of terrible arrogance. I spoke three languages fluently, and I was a model; I had achievements, I was smart, I made a lot of money. All of this, of course, collapsed when my life proved my ignorance of many things,” she said to the publication.