Celine Dion shares emotional tribute to late husband

Celine Dion shared a touching tribute to her husband and manager René Angélil on the fifth anniversary of his death.

The Grammy winner opened up about her emotions, posting a beautiful photo of the couple holding hands by the beach.

She dedicated her caption to René, stating that “it’s been 5 years already.”

And not a day goes by that Celine and their family don’t think about him, including 19-year-old René-Charles and their 10-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

The singer is constantly thinking about her beloved husband, as she also celebrated Nelson and Eddy’s birthday in October, making sure they knew that their dad was watching over them proudly.

On her latest Instagram caption, Celine also took a moment to send her love to everyone who is going through hard times, especially with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We pray that you’ll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times.”

The Canadian music producer and the legendary singer were together for more than 20 years, marrying in 1994 and joining forces throughout Celine’s career, despite the controversial 26-year age gap.

The 52-year-old artist wrote how the family is reaching out to René “now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us.”

The 73-year-old manager passed away in 2016, following a difficult battle with cancer.

Celine signed the emotional message stating that they love René and he is still in their hearts and in their life forever.