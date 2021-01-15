Kylie Jenner shows off her nighttime routine in cozy SKIMS spandex

Kylie Jenner is letting fans in on how she winds down for the day, taking off all her makeup and changing into something more comfortable from her sister’s clothing line.

The makeup and skincare mogul took to Instagram on Thursday night, posting some details about how she prepares for a good night’s sleep. Jenner posted a few snaps in a white crop top and some boxer shorts, both of which look to be from her sister, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line.

The all-white ensemble is the perfect mix of comfy and cute, showing off Kylie’s curves as she lounges around the house.

©Kylie Jenner

The star went on to show off her new set of nails, which were done by Chaun Legend earlier that day. The sought-after celebrity nail artist--who also does nails for Kylie’s sister, Khloé Kardashian , and her makeup artist, MakeupbyAriel--gave Jenner some simple, cute nails with bright green tips.

In another photo, the makeup mogul showed off her toes peeking through a pair of Louis Vuitton slippers, which are painted green to match.