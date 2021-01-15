Kylie Jenner shows off her nighttime routine in cozy SKIMS spandex

Kylie Jenner is letting fans in on how she winds down for the day, taking off all her makeup and changing into something more comfortable from her sister’s clothing line.
The makeup and skincare mogul took to Instagram on Thursday night, posting some details about how she prepares for a good night’s sleep. Jenner posted a few snaps in a white crop top and some boxer shorts, both of which look to be from her sister, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line.
The all-white ensemble is the perfect mix of comfy and cute, showing off Kylie’s curves as she lounges around the house.
The star went on to show off her new set of nails, which were done by Chaun Legend earlier that day. The sought-after celebrity nail artist--who also does nails for Kylie’s sister, Khloé Kardashian , and her makeup artist, MakeupbyAriel--gave Jenner some simple, cute nails with bright green tips.
In another photo, the makeup mogul showed off her toes peeking through a pair of Louis Vuitton slippers, which are painted green to match.
After that, Kylie went from a full face of makeup to wiping everything clean, which only makes sense for a nighttime routine. Of course, the star used products from her very own Kylie Skin line, which also includes something that hasn’t even been released yet.
While she didn’t show the entire process of taking off her makeup, Jenner did upload a quick video of her bare face alongside one of her favorite products, which is launching very soon.
Here is what Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Beyoncé all eat for their cheat meals
Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is practically a snowboarding pro at 2-years-old
Kylie Jenner shares never-before-seen picture of a newborn Stormi
“I have such an addiction to this lip oil, I can’t wait for it to launch on the 19th so that you guys can get your hands on this and experience this deliciousness,” she said.
At the end of the night, Kylie changed from her white set into a cozy brown number, which also looks like it’s from her sister’s SKIMS line and their new boyfriend collection.
In the pic, Jenner wishes fans “goodnight” as she shows off her matching boxer shorts and longsleeve tee, getting ready to crawl into bed after a long day.