Jennifer Lopez wore custom leggings with Max and Emme’s names on them

Jennifer Lopez is a woman who never stops. The 51-year-old singer is fresh off the plane from her Turks and Caicos vacation and she’s already hard at work in the gym working on her toned figure.

Earlier this week, the “Jenny from the Block” singer was seen in Miami getting out of her red Porsche arriving at the gym. She was photographed wearing a pair of custom high-waisted black leggings that had each of her 12-year-old twin’s names on them, Max and Emme. Lopez paired her sentimental leggings with a green cropped Guess hoodie that of course showed off her enviable abs and black training sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez wore custom leggings while going to the gym this week.

Earlier that day, a mobile COVID-19 test van was seen at Lopez’s home. It seems JLO is making sure she and her staff are safe.