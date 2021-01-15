Maluma makes history: ‘This means a lottttt to me!’

Maluma has made history as ELLE’s first-ever solo male cover star. The Colombian singer graces the cover of the magazine’s February 2021 issue, which hits newsstands Feb. 2. “IT’S MALUMA BABY!!!!! Thank u @elleusa for making me the first male on the cover of the magazine, this means a lottttt to me! Let’s keep dreaming and achieving 💫,” the Latin star wrote alongside his cover on Instagram.

©Micaiah Carter Maluma is ELLE’s first-ever male solo cover star

ELLE’s editor-in-chief Nina Garcia also celebrated the cover on Friday writing, “They say that there is always a ‘first time’ and I couldn’t be prouder of this @ELLEUSA first for so many reasons. First and foremost, as a fellow Colombian, I feel extremely honored to feature @MALUMA as our first ever solo male cover-boy.”

In his cover interview, the 26-year-old Latin star opened up about working with Jennifer Lopez on their romantic comedy Marry Me . “Jennifer, she’s not only a work partner—I would say she is my friend. She is someone I admire, and she is someone I’ve followed since I was a little kid,” he shared. “So for me, being part of this movie was almost surreal. It was a big surprise when they called me, but I was ready for it.”

©Micaiah Carter The Colombian singer said it means a lot to him to be on the cover of the magazine

While Maluma considers J.Lo a pal, he admitted that doesn’t “really like having new friends.” He explained, “I try to make friends in the industry, but it is very hard. Sometimes I feel like they want to be my friends, but once I show them my back, they stab me. I prefer staying safe with my friends, where I always feel comfortable.”

Maluma added, “When I didn’t have any money, they were there for me, inviting me to their house for lunch. They’re the ones who were laughing at me, and now they are enjoying my success. That’s life—just being grateful for everything that has happened.”