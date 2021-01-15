Michael B Jordan reveals his pet name for girlfriend Lori Harvey in birthday message

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey only went public with their relationship a few days ago, but they’re already packing on the PDA.
Rumors of their romance first started over the Thanksgiving holiday, when the pair was spotted leaving a flight together after touching down in Lori‘s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Fast forward to the top of 2020, and the pair put all the speculation to rest by making things Instagram official.
Just a few days after they let the world know they’re together, Lori celebrated her 24th birthday and, of course, her boo was right by her side, hanging out with the whole Harvey fam.
Even though they were together in real life, that’s just not enough in the age of social media, so Michael took to Instagram to show Lori some love. The Black Panther star uploaded a couple memories of them in the snow this winter--which includes a cute video of them throwing snow on top of one another--and wrote a simple caption along with it.
“10:10 HBD 🐢 #24,” he wrote. Lori replied “My baby 💕” in the comments.
It’s not exactly clear what “10:10” means, though it could be their anniversary. Since they were first spotted together in November 2020, October 10 (10/10) could very well be when they had their first date.
As for the turtle emoji, Jordan let us know, more than once, that it’s a reference to his pet name for Harvey.
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship on Instagram
Michael B. Jordan is joining OnlyFans
The women in Michael B. Jordan’s family are thrilled he’s been named the Sexiest Man Alive
Over on her Instagram account, Lori posted some photos from a stunning photoshoot she did in honor of her 24th birthday, which features her in a corset top and some tights while digging into a birthday cake.
When she posted the flick, her man was quick to come to the comments, writing, “Gimmie!! 🤤🤤Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!” She replied back with her nickname for the actor, writing, “thank you nugget 👅”
While fans are used to seeing Lori Harvey thriving in new relationships, Michael B Jordan showing off more personal aspects of his life is something we’re not used to seeing. Clearly, their bond is something special, if he’s willing to be so open about his dating life online.
Just a few months ago, Jordan was crowned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020--so it’s safe to say Lori has a lot of ladies jealous right now.