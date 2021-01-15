Michael B Jordan reveals his pet name for girlfriend Lori Harvey in birthday message

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey only went public with their relationship a few days ago, but they’re already packing on the PDA.

Rumors of their romance first started over the Thanksgiving holiday, when the pair was spotted leaving a flight together after touching down in Lori‘s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Fast forward to the top of 2020, and the pair put all the speculation to rest by making things Instagram official.

Just a few days after they let the world know they’re together, Lori celebrated her 24th birthday and, of course, her boo was right by her side, hanging out with the whole Harvey fam.

Even though they were together in real life, that’s just not enough in the age of social media, so Michael took to Instagram to show Lori some love. The Black Panther star uploaded a couple memories of them in the snow this winter--which includes a cute video of them throwing snow on top of one another--and wrote a simple caption along with it.

“10:10 HBD 🐢 #24,” he wrote. Lori replied “My baby 💕” in the comments.

