Jessica Alba recalled the awkward time her oldest daughter first found out about her career

Jessica Alba is not only a successful actress and businesswoman, she’s also a mom of three experiencing the same daily struggles as every other mom. In a recent interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show, virtually chatting with guest host Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the Honest Company founder revealed her parenting style, what her kids think of her career and her kid’s opinion of her.

The 39-year-old actress mentioned that she likes to keep a close watch on her three children who she shares with her husband, Cash Warren , 12-year-old Honor, 9-year-old Haven, and 3-year-old Hayes, even in their own home.

“I have spy cameras in their room so I can see [whether] they [are] messing around or … focusing [while doing virtual learning],” Alba said. “I can call them out. I’m the voice from the ceiling coming in,” she continued. Alba said the cameras also come in handy when the kids are fighting since it allows her to see who instigated or hit the other sibling first.

Having kids from the age of 12 down to age 3 can be a handful. When speaking of her youngest one, Hayes, Alba said, “He literally wakes up, he’s running, he’s throwing ball, he wants to play gold, cars, all of it,” she said.

Then, when speaking of her eldest daughter, Honor, Alba said,” I don’t know how it happened, it happened so fast,” she said. “It’s just like, she’s not the little baby anymore. What happened? I’m looking at her like, ‘You’re bigger than me?‘”

When it comes to her successful career, the ‘Honey’ actress’s children aren’t necessarily in awe of their mom as one would expect, as it’s actually quite the opposite.

“They think I’m so cringey. They think I’m the cringey mom, the definition of cringey. They actually said I should use the hashtag #CringeyMom,” said Alba.

Funny enough when 12-year-old Honor found out what her mom does for a living, she was embarrassed more than proud. “She came home and was like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me? You never told me that you were gonna be in grocery stores or in Target?’ A friend [had] brought a magazine to school and put her on blast and Honor was like, ‘What are you doing on this magazine?’ Then I had to break it to her that I was an actress, sometimes I do the magazines.”