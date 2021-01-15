Watch Selena Gomez’s music video for her new Spanish song ‘De Una Vez’

Selena Gomez shared the cover art for her single “De Una Vez” which dropped Thursday night. A couple of hours later the official music video for the song dropped on YouTube and it’s an ethereal meta video starring only the singer. Some of the Spanish lyrics translate to “It doesn’t hurt like before, the wounds have healed. I’m stronger alone. I have no regrets about the past, time with you cut my wings. I’m cured of you.” Gomez looks gorgeous in the video in a long pink floral dress with an illuminated heart on her chest and the short video has stunning visuals and effects.



Gomez has been hinting at a Spanish record for almost 10 years to the day. On January 17th, 2011 she tweeted, “Can‘t wait for y’all to hear the Spanish record ;) it’s sounding so cool.” Now, a decade later this is only the beginning. She captioned the post promoting the video on her Instagram, “This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do.” According to Billboard, fans believe there is another Spanish song coming in addition to “De Una Vez.” Selenators are all over the world and fans in Mexico noticed various promo murals for the songs popping up across the country.

DE UNA VEZ & BAILA CONMIGO another promo in Mexico! pic.twitter.com/O5Y1mQ2hpF — Selena Gomez Worldwide (@WorldwideSelG) January 12, 2021

Gomez was featured on DJ Snake’s 2018 hit single “Taki Taki,” alongside Cardi B and Ozuna but this is her first spanish solo project. On Friday Janaury 10th she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she’s wanted to create a Spanish project for over a decade because “I’m so, so proud of my heritage.” Gomez told Vogue in 2017 she was re-learning the language after losing it as a little girl. Now, she believes she sounds better singing in Spanish over English. “I actually think I sing better in Spanish,” she said. Singing in Spanish was something she had to perfect. She told Lowe “it was a lot of work.” “That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for.”