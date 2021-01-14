Mary Kate Olsen settles divorce agreement following emergency order

Mary Kate Olsen is about to be officially single again, now that she has reached a settlement with her former husband, 51-year-old Olivier Sarkozy.

Reasons for the divorce have not been disclosed by Mary Kate, however the couple endured a public split last year, with fans of the actress and fashion mogul commenting on social media about what went down.

Sarkozy’s lawyer Michael Mosberg released a statement, describing that a deal is finally done.

While Mary Kate’s lawyer went on to say that “all issues” had been resolved by both parts.

©GettyImages Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

Now that there’s been a settlement, it’s expected for the assigned judge Lori Satter, to sign off the divorce and make it official for Olsen and Sarkozy.

The famous actress who is known for being extremely private was only spotted a few times during their time together.

The couple married in 2015 during what was described as an “intimate Manhattan ceremony,” following a reception that featured party decor with “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes, and everyone smoked the whole night.”