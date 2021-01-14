Mary Kate Olsen settles divorce agreement following emergency order

Mary Kate Olsen is about to be officially single again, now that she has reached a settlement with her former husband, 51-year-old Olivier Sarkozy.
Reasons for the divorce have not been disclosed by Mary Kate, however the couple endured a public split last year, with fans of the actress and fashion mogul commenting on social media about what went down.
Sarkozy’s lawyer Michael Mosberg released a statement, describing that a deal is finally done.
While Mary Kate’s lawyer went on to say that “all issues” had been resolved by both parts.
Now that there’s been a settlement, it’s expected for the assigned judge Lori Satter, to sign off the divorce and make it official for Olsen and Sarkozy.
The famous actress who is known for being extremely private was only spotted a few times during their time together.
The couple married in 2015 during what was described as an “intimate Manhattan ceremony,” following a reception that featured party decor with “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes, and everyone smoked the whole night.”
The French banker and the fashion designer were always seen as a very unique match.
With Olsen being 25-year-old when they first met, Sarkozy had been married for 14 years and shared two kids with his ex-wife Charlotte Sarkozy.
Charlotte shared her thoughts with the National Enquirer, referring to the relationship as “grotesque.”
Two years into their married life Mary Kate revealed that despite the fortune they possessed, she was in charge of the domestic chores at home.
The 34-year-old Hollywood star filed for divorce in April of last year, however she had to request an emergency order in New York because of the delay caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It was also reported that after the legal request, Olivier responded by kicking the Olsen sister out of their lavish home in Manhattan.