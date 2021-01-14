Nick Carter and wife Lauren are expecting baby No. 3 following miscarriage

Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren, are expecting baby number 3!

The couple spoke to PEOPLE about the big news, opening up about preparing for their third child after suffering multiple miscarriages over the years. Plus, they reveal the reason this pregnancy in particular is a complete surprise.

“I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that,” Lauren said to the mag. “We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn‘t find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn’t have any symptoms; I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant.”



She continued, saying, “One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, ’Nick, there’s something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something’s wrong with me.’ I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant.”

“I thought I had a tumor because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children,” she continued. “Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about.”

The Backstreet Boys star and his wife have been married since 2014 and share 4-year-old son Odin and 15-month-old daughter Saoirse.