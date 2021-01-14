Nick Carter and wife Lauren are expecting baby No. 3 following miscarriage

Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren, are expecting baby number 3!
The couple spoke to PEOPLE about the big news, opening up about preparing for their third child after suffering multiple miscarriages over the years. Plus, they reveal the reason this pregnancy in particular is a complete surprise.
“I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that,” Lauren said to the mag. “We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn‘t find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn’t have any symptoms; I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant.”
She continued, saying, “One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, ’Nick, there’s something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something’s wrong with me.’ I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant.”
“I thought I had a tumor because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children,” she continued. “Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about.”
The Backstreet Boys star and his wife have been married since 2014 and share 4-year-old son Odin and 15-month-old daughter Saoirse.
Nick went on to speak about the surprise pregnancy, saying, “With everything that 2020 has given to the entire world, I look at it as a blessing. We love our two children and we pride ourselves on being great parents.”
Back in 2018, the couple revealed they lost a baby girl after suffering a miscarriage--but Lauren told PEOPLE she has actually suffered “multiple miscarriages.”
“My last — the one before Saoirse — was a second-term loss, which is more ... just more traumatic and there‘s a lot that goes into it,” Lauren explained. “[It was] similar to what Chrissy Teigen went through. When she came out with her story, we were so happy because we were like, ‘Wow, other people are open and sharing their stories and it’s not so taboo.’”
She continued, “People go through it and I was actually very grateful that they shared as much as they did and as in-depth as they did, because I mean, no one talks about it.”
