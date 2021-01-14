Jennifer Lopez’s new “In The Morning” music video is all about growth and evolution

Jennifer Lopez closed out 2020 with a bang performing on New Year’s Eve and now only a few weeks into 2021, she is already blessing us with new skincare and a new music video. At the very start of this year, the 51-year-old beauty launched her JLo Beauty line which includes eight products to help you achieve that famous JLo glow. Now, the singer is releasing a new music video for her hit single, ‘In The Morning.’
After days of sharing teaser photos and clips on her social media page, Lopez released the music video on Triller, and then it’ll be on all video platforms tomorrow. The video is an ethereal experience that will transform fans into another - very fashionable - world. As described in a press release for the video, “The song and music video is a symbolic representation of the need for change and growth in relationships, but the acknowledgment that you may only be able to change yourself.”
The “In The Morning” video was styled by Lopez’s longtime stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn and the looks are beautiful. The music video opens with Lopez wearing a pastel Iris van Herpen gown sinking to the bottom of the ocean and then she’s awakened by a small glimmer of hope that’s represented by a butterfly.
Then, Lopez begins a metamorphosis, representing growth and evolution. The thought behind the theme of this video is beautiful and very fitting for the new year. “Within us all, there is a butterfly representing hope and the will to move forward. We all have the strength to go through our own metamorphosis as the process starts within,” as said in the press release.
Adding to this, Lopez wrote about the video “It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else… you can only change yourself,” Lopez wrote of the video.
Other looks in the video include a white, curve-hugging gown by designer Marco Marco and a metallic Graham Cruz top with a matching Lever Couture skirt, according to British Vogue.