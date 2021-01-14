Jennifer Lopez’s new “In The Morning” music video is all about growth and evolution

Jennifer Lopez closed out 2020 with a bang performing on New Year’s Eve and now only a few weeks into 2021, she is already blessing us with new skincare and a new music video. At the very start of this year, the 51-year-old beauty launched her JLo Beauty line which includes eight products to help you achieve that famous JLo glow. Now, the singer is releasing a new music video for her hit single, ‘In The Morning.’

©Jora Frantzis Jennifer Lopez has several stunning looks in her new music video.

After days of sharing teaser photos and clips on her social media page, Lopez released the music video on Triller, and then it’ll be on all video platforms tomorrow. The video is an ethereal experience that will transform fans into another - very fashionable - world. As described in a press release for the video, “The song and music video is a symbolic representation of the need for change and growth in relationships, but the acknowledgment that you may only be able to change yourself.”