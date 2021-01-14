Jeff Bridges shares good news about his cancer battle

Jeff Bridges is sharing the good news with his fans! The 71-year-old actor just gave an update about his cancer battle, revealing that his tumor has “drastically shrunk.”
The Hollywood movie star went public with his lymphoma diagnosis last year, and has been open about his physical and mental health on his personal Instagram account.
On his first post about the disease, he shared with his followers that he felt “fortunate” to have a great team of doctors, taking a moment to thank everyone for the “prayers and well wishes.”
In December, just two months after the announcement, he posted a photo by the beach with his new puppy Monty, also revealing that he had shaved his head and was “feeling good” after his birthday.
• Feeling good
• Shaved my head
• Got a puppy - Monty
• Had a Birthday - 71, man
Now that actor is sharing the positive news on his website, admitting that he went “for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking the tumor.”
And as it turns out, “it’s working beautifully” because now “the thing has drastically shrunk.”
Fans and friends of the Oscar winner have been supporting him through his cancer battle, including Hailee Steinfeld who commented with a heart emoji, and Lana Del Rey who wrote “You’re the man Jeff.”
The actor who has been posting about his acoustic tunes on social media, last starred in Bad Times at the El Royale alongside Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Erivo and Jon Hamm.