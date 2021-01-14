Jeff Bridges shares good news about his cancer battle

Jeff Bridges is sharing the good news with his fans! The 71-year-old actor just gave an update about his cancer battle, revealing that his tumor has “drastically shrunk.”

Loading the player...

The Hollywood movie star went public with his lymphoma diagnosis last year, and has been open about his physical and mental health on his personal Instagram account.

On his first post about the disease, he shared with his followers that he felt “fortunate” to have a great team of doctors, taking a moment to thank everyone for the “prayers and well wishes.”

In December, just two months after the announcement, he posted a photo by the beach with his new puppy Monty, also revealing that he had shaved his head and was “feeling good” after his birthday.