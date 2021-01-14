Carson Daly warned Gwen Stefani years ago that she was too good for Blake Shelton

The past year has been a busy one for Gwen Stefani and now that we are a few weeks into 2021, she is filling everyone in on her life updates and what she has planned for the new year. The ‘Voice’ judge made a virtual appearance on the Today Show Thursday morning and chatted about music, wedding plans, and more.

In the interview, Stefani spoke to Hoda Kotb , Savannah Guthrie, and her ‘Voice’ co-host, Carson Daly . They brought up her recent TikTok videos that show the singer dressed in different iconic outfits she wore throughout the span of her career. Guthrie asked if they were the original outfits and Stefani said, “Those were not the originals and at first I wanted to do the originals. A lot of my costumes were being displayed in Vegas for my residency.”

The singer continued, “They looked quite like when I put them on, they might shred. Maybe I reintroduce myself as the better version of what I wished I looked like if I had a stylist back then. We did recreate them and it just made them a little off.”

Daly asked about where her fiance, Blake Shelton is and she said he’s in Oklahoma and then he has to go to Nashville to do some work. Daly went on to recall a story of when he told Shelton and Stefani to “pump the brakes” when they first started dating. “I looked at Gwen and said you’re much, much too good for this guy.” After a few laughs, Stefani went on to gush about her man saying, “He’s just such a good guy, one of the most generous human beings.”

In regards to new music, the “What Are You Waiting For?” singer said she doesn’t know when her new album is coming out but she’s been hard at work writing and creating new music. “As soon as they say I can put it out, soon!” she said.