Patrick Dempsey confirms he is starring alongside Amy Adams in ‘Enchanted’ sequel

2021 is already looking up because Patrick Dempsey confirmed on Thursday that he will be starring alongside Amy Adams in the sequel to “Enchanted.” If you haven’t watched Enchanted, you need to (don’t stop reading the article but watch it right after). The 2007 film is a fun fairytale adventure suitable for adults and has singing and dance numbers that will stay in your head for weeks. The sequel to the Disney film is called “Disenchanted.”



In the comedy, the 55-year-old actor played Robert Philip, a New York City divorce lawyer who meets Adams’ character named Giselle who is sent by an evil witch to the streets of NYC from a fairy tale land called Andalasia﻿. Her character is giggly, awkward, and impossible not to love. Which is exactly what happens to Dempsey’s character.

Dempsey appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday morning and held up the script to the sequel. “I just got this script for the second movie, and then I‘m starting to go through and get notes together,“ he said. “There’s talk that we’ll be shooting that in the spring, which is exciting.” “Amy Adams is so amazing in that film,” he said. “It was a fun project to be a part of.” Blue eyed, James Marden who played Prince Edward in the original film is also rumored to return in the sequel, per IMDb.



It‘s not surprising Dempsey was on board for a sequel. He told Entertainment Tonight in 2018 he was down and praised Adams acting. “I think it’s such a beloved movie, we need to make sure it’s right before we move forward,” he said at the time. “And certainly, Amy was remarkable in that film and she’s an incredible actress and James Marsden as well. We’ll see, I hope it can live up to what we did originally, that’s the important thing. If it happens, then we do it.” He predicted how he thought the story would be at the time, “He’s probably 10 years older and [Giselle and Robert] are still together. They have a child together and I think they are battling what it means to be getting older and I think she wants to go back to Andalasia so she doesn’t have to age. I think that’s what it is, I don’t know but we will see.” We will have to wait until Disenchanted to see how close he is to its plot.

News of the sequel was revealed at Disney‘s Investor Day presentation last month. According to GMA, “Disenchanted” will stream exclusively on Disney+. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star almost opened up about his surprising return to the show in the segment with GMA. Dempsey played neurosurgeon Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka “McDreamy,” and Dempsey left the show after 11 seasons in 2015. His character died “in part” because doctors failed to do a CT scan after he was in a car accident. There were rumors that the show’s creator “killed him off” to fire him but Dempsey called the move amicable. He told GMA returning to the show “was very healing for all of us and very inspiring.” He continued, “It really felt great to see everybody, to work together again and do it in this way was really unusual and unexpected.” McDreamy will appear later in this season and he said he was proud they “pulled it off.” ”And the fact that we pulled it off and no one knew that that was going to happen was really quite exciting, especially.” He explained. It’s possible this may be the final season of the longest running medical drama in television history. It hasn’t been renewed for it’s 18th season and the shows main character Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey told Variety in December “this year could be it.”