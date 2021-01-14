Reunited! Eva Longoria and Mario Lopez meet up in Los Angeles

Eva Longoria and Mario Lopez are up to something. The longtime friend was spotted outside getting out of their cars in West Hollywood, California on Monday, before going into a business meeting. No info yet as to what they are working on together. The besties have been friends for over a decade and have been there for each other through thick and thin.

©GrosbyGroup Eva Longoria and Mario Lopez

Longoria looked effortlessly chic in a grey sweatsuit that had black and white stripes. She stayed comfy in a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Zebra sneakers. The “Desperate Housewives” star was COVID safe and got out of her car wearing a black N95 face mask. She rocked her natural hair and had a big black tote purse to hold her hand sanitizer in. Lopez wasn’t quite as worried and walked through the parking lot mask free. He stayed hydrated though and clutched a plastic water bottle in his right arm and wore a light sweater and jeans.





©GrosbyGroup Eva Longoria and Mario Lopez

Lopez and Longoria took a selfie which he later uploaded on Instagram praising their conversation. “Always great conversation when I catch up with this one…” Mario captioned the snap.” Longoria looked like she was holding sprayable hand sanitizer in the pic. Their fans were excited to see them together and praised them in the comments. One wrote “POWER CHICANOS IN THE HOUSE!!!!” And another commented, “Two of my favorite Latinos!”