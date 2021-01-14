Kim Kardashian has a ‘very serious’ question about her ‘90s look

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Kardashian and West’s divorce but momager and crisis handler Kris Jenner has been hard at work cleaning up the mess. The most shocking rumor that spread were allegations that West was hooking up with infamous makeup artist Jeffree Star. The story went viral on social media and a TikToker named Ava Louise was responsible for most of it.

The TikTok personality alleged in a viral video, “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while,” Louise said. “A lot of people in the scene have known for a while.” She claimed the information was coming from an entertainment attorney. According to TMZ Louise later admitted she made it up but then claimed that Jenner had sent her a cease and disease letter. Jenner’s reps shut down her story and told the outlet that part was a lie too and suggested that she seek help. “We have zero clues who this person is and have not yet taken legal action. However, if she continues to spread lie after lie and a fake letter in a desperate cry for public attention, which she has admitted on record that she’s seeking, then we will have no choice but to take legal action on principle.” Jenner’s rep continued, “Making up fake stories to monetize and get attention which has a direct effect on people’s lives is not OK. Perhaps she should spend that time instead of seeking the help that she clearly needs to deal with her issues.”

Star denied the rumors last week on his YouTube channel in a video called “Addressing the Kanye Situation.” Per Daily Mail Star explained, “I’m single ... I’m not sleeping with anyone. This is so weird … this is so stupid. Let me just say this one time … I like very tall men.” Star continued, “I and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny.” Star said he got where the rumors were coming from though because he mentioned West in a 2009 song in a very sexually explicit manner. “I get why people are really laughing about this. In an old song of mine from 2009 called B**** Please, I say a line about Kanye. But it was very like Eminem. I mentioned like 50 celebrities.”