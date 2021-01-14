Anne Hathaway reveals she and her family spent 2020 eating comfort food from the frozen aisle

Anne Hathaway Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

 Anne Hathaway  swears for a pizza brand from the frozen aisle despite its high carbohydrate level. In a recent interview for Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed that this comfort food helped her and her family get through 2020. “We found this brand of frozen pizza that we loved, and that was our saving grace this year,” she told hosts Kelly Ripa, and Ryan Seacrest.

The Oscar-winning movie star also refused to share the company creating her new favorite pizzas. “[I would tell you which brand], but then I can’t buy it anymore. Right now, it’s our little secret in the freezer aisle. If I say it, then I won’t be able to get it anymore,” she said.

Although The Devil Wears Prada protagonist kept it safe last year, she has been captured sharing pizza slices with her fans in the past. In 2009, Hathaway brought a traditional New York pie to people waiting outside the Delacorte Theater.

  

The 38-year-old actress is not the only celebrity who loves the savory dish of Italian origin. Find below a list of celebrity pizza-lovers.

Sarah Hyland: Many actresses spend days without eating carbs when they have an award show; however, Sarah Hyland walked the red SAG Awards red carpet eating a slice.

Jennifer Lawrence: The award-winning actress believes that “pizza fixes everything.”

Jennifer Lawrence eating pizza at the Oscars.©GettyImages
Jennifer Lawrence devouring a pizza slice at the Oscar Awards.

Katy Perry: The singer and songwriter does not only loves the dish; she also wears it. The “Firework” interpreter rocked a pepperoni-pizza onesie to visit the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Brad Pitt: When Ellen DeGeneres offered pizza during the 2014 Oscars, the actor couldn’t resist.

86th Annual Academy Awards - Show©GettyImages
Host Ellen DeGeneres onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre.

Michelle Obama: The former First Lady of the United States, shared a slice of pizza with students at the White House garden.

Tina Fey: Brought her alter ego Liz Lemon to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The actress enjoyed a slice from her favorite pizza shop in Pennsylvania. “This pizza is the best,” she said.

86th Annual Academy Awards - Show©GettyImages
Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts: Brad Pitt is not the only one who eats pizza during the Oscars. Both actresses also grabbed a slice — or two — during the ceremony.



