Anne Hathaway reveals she and her family spent 2020 eating comfort food from the frozen aisle

Anne Hathaway swears for a pizza brand from the frozen aisle despite its high carbohydrate level. In a recent interview for Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed that this comfort food helped her and her family get through 2020. “We found this brand of frozen pizza that we loved, and that was our saving grace this year,” she told hosts Kelly Ripa, and Ryan Seacrest.

The Oscar-winning movie star also refused to share the company creating her new favorite pizzas. “[I would tell you which brand], but then I can’t buy it anymore. Right now, it’s our little secret in the freezer aisle. If I say it, then I won’t be able to get it anymore,” she said.

Although The Devil Wears Prada protagonist kept it safe last year, she has been captured sharing pizza slices with her fans in the past. In 2009, Hathaway brought a traditional New York pie to people waiting outside the Delacorte Theater.

The time, Anne Hathaway bought pizza to legion of fans waiting in line for hours to get tickets to see stage play Twelfth Night. Unfortunately, it sold out after Annie finished her performance, she went outside at 3 AM to hand out pizza slices to those that couldn't get tickets. pic.twitter.com/Yslf7BplUD — Anne Hathaway; Locked Down New Era (@AnneHathabae) August 25, 2020

The 38-year-old actress is not the only celebrity who loves the savory dish of Italian origin. Find below a list of celebrity pizza-lovers.

Sarah Hyland: Many actresses spend days without eating carbs when they have an award show; however, Sarah Hyland walked the red SAG Awards red carpet eating a slice.

Jennifer Lawrence: The award-winning actress believes that “pizza fixes everything.”

©GettyImages Jennifer Lawrence devouring a pizza slice at the Oscar Awards.

Katy Perry: The singer and songwriter does not only loves the dish; she also wears it. The “Firework” interpreter rocked a pepperoni-pizza onesie to visit the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Brad Pitt: When Ellen DeGeneres offered pizza during the 2014 Oscars, the actor couldn’t resist.