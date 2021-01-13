Kerry Washington celebrates the 20th anniversary of ‘Save The Last Dance’

Kerry Washington is paying tribute to a role that “changed her life” two decades ago.

Save the Last Dance celebrated its 20th anniversary on Tuesday, which led to Washington commemorating the special occasion by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo with some of her pals from the flick.



“OH EM GEE!!!!! Save the Last Dance turns 20 years old today 😱😱😱😱😱!” the actress wrote on Instagram underneath a throwback picture with some other cast members. “Playing Chenille changed my life. I read that script and I felt like I KNEW her. At the time, I also knew the narrative that was being served in culture about who Black teen moms are. And I knew that if done right, this was an opportunity to transform some stereotyped thinking and make this young woman REAL. And human. And deserving of love and attention.”

She continued, writing, “I loooooved being a part of this film This cast. This crew. So many “slammin” memories! 😍😜”

Kerry Washington starred in the 2001 hit film alongside Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Bianca Lawson.

Thomas, who played the role of Stiles’ love interest in the film, also took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, touching on how important this film was at the time and admitting he didn’t know the reaction would be so great.

“Save The Last Dance premiered 20 years ago and we shocked the world, including myself. Never imagined the film would be as beloved as it is,” he said under a black and white photo of himself and his costar, Julia Styles.