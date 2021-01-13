Ciara shares her surreal experience giving birth during pandemic

Ciara opens up about her “crazy” experience in the hospital, giving birth to her third child Win Harrison amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The singer welcomed her baby boy with husband Russell Wilson on July 23 and is now revealing that she was required to wear a face mask during the entire process.

During her latest interview, the 35-year-old artist detailed the surreal moments, explaining that her obstetrician “was not playing any games about this COVID.”

She also admitted that just as she was about to do her “first push,” the medical staff said, “she needs a mask on, get a mask on!”

However the singer says it was not a problem because “it happened so fast,” but the precautions were real, and her obstetrician was like “oh, no, no. She gon’ put that mask on.”

Ciara described her experience as “crazy,” and was shocked with the situation, asking herself “I’m having to deliver a baby with a mask. What in the world?”

Russell was able to capture some of the intimate and emotional moments for the family, adding that “he actually helped pull Win out near the end, which was really sweet.”