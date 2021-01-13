Chris Hemsworth shared a throwback picture for his brother Liam’s birthday

There’s nothing we love more than celebrity siblings and the Hemsworth brothers are one of our favorite duos. Actor Chris Hemsworth celebrated his younger brother and ex-husband of Miley Cyrus , Liam Hemsworth ’s birthday in an adorable way.
The ‘Thor’ actor took to Instagram to wish his brother a happy 31st birthday Wednesday morning by posting an old throwback photo of the two. In the picture, the brothers are posing in matching yellow school uniforms. Liam seems to be leaning against Chris’s lap and as if the picture could not be any cuter, there is a little dog in between the boys. The famous brothers look exactly like they do now and these mini versions of themselves are too cute for words.
Chris captioned the photo, “Happy birthday @liamhemsworth this photo was taken 3 years ago today, damn time flys but you haven‘t changed a bit.” The picture has already received over three million likes and clearly, fans can’t get enough of this throwback photo of the Australian brothers. One commenter said, “Back when Thor was a little fella,” with a laughing emoji. Another fan wrote, “Wow you guys aged a lot in 3 years.” Another joked, “3 years ago? That Australian sun sure does age people.”
In addition to his older brother posting funny photos of himself, Liam seems to be in a really good place since all of the drama that took place after he and Cyrus ended their relationship last year.
Liam is supposedly dating a woman named Gabriella Brooks. It’s said that the two met and started dating shortly after he and Miley went their separate ways. The Daily Mail online reported that Liam went out for a birthday lunch in Bryon Bay with Gabriella and his family. The outlet said that the couple dressed casually and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.