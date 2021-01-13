Chris Hemsworth shared a throwback picture for his brother Liam’s birthday

Chris captioned the photo, “Happy birthday @liamhemsworth this photo was taken 3 years ago today, damn time flys but you haven‘t changed a bit.” The picture has already received over three million likes and clearly, fans can’t get enough of this throwback photo of the Australian brothers. One commenter said, “Back when Thor was a little fella,” with a laughing emoji. Another fan wrote, “Wow you guys aged a lot in 3 years.” Another joked, “3 years ago? That Australian sun sure does age people.”

In addition to his older brother posting funny photos of himself, Liam seems to be in a really good place since all of the drama that took place after he and Cyrus ended their relationship last year.

Liam is supposedly dating a woman named Gabriella Brooks. It’s said that the two met and started dating shortly after he and Miley went their separate ways. The Daily Mail online reported that Liam went out for a birthday lunch in Bryon Bay with Gabriella and his family. The outlet said that the couple dressed casually and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.