Did Kim Kardashian stop wearing her wedding ring?

Is Kim trying to tell us something? The famous Kardashian who is constantly posting about her daily life on Instagram, shared some of her most recent selfies, and there seems to be no sign of her wedding ring.

Rumors of her divorce with Kanye West started surfacing a while back, and while an official statement is yet to be made, there’s more and more signs that point to an imminent separation.

The reality star turned entrepreneur is now promoting her SKIMS collection, posting photos on social media, including a stunning selfie where she is wearing her own line but no wedding or band or engagement ring.

Kim Kardashian's Ring:

Kanye was very involved in the design process, "he wanted the diamond to look like it was floating on air." The engagement ring is a 15-carat cushion cut set onto a thin pavé band💙 pic.twitter.com/v6VKej1txg — Rings Daily (@RingsDaily) March 9, 2019

Fans of the popular celebrity are even coming up with their own theories, claiming that this might be a publicity stunt to promote Kim’s collection, as well as the last upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians .

Kim posted a second selfie, celebrating the birthday of one of her closest friends Allison Statter, wearing a slim band on her ring finger.