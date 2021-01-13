Justin Bieber shows off growing tattoo collection while snorkeling in Hawaii

Justin Bieber just keeps adding more tattoos to his collection, and luckily for fans, he showed them all off recently during a vacation in Hawaii.

The pop star is taking some much needed time off by soaking up some sun and even going snorkeling, after which is when fans caught a glimpse of the “Yummy” singer showing off his tatted chest.

In the pics, Bieber is walking on the beach after a trip to explore the sea, carrying his goggles and snorkel as evidence of his adventure. As he walks alongside two friends in black swim trunks, Justin stands out in a bright pair of teal and yellow shorts and a chest full of tattoos.

©GrosbyGroup

It’s no surprise to fans who have been following JB for a long time that the star has a huge love for tattoos, and over the years, he’s just kept adding to the collection.

In 2016, Justin shocked everyone when he got a tattoo on his face, inking a small cross right under his eye.

“Yes, I did a tattoo. A small cross near the corner of Justin’s eye,” the tattoo artist, JonBoy, revealed to E! News at the time. “It was a representation of his faith in Jesus and his journey with finding purpose in God.”

Justin also has another cross on his body, in the middle of his chest, which he got done in early 2014.