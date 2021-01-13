Justin Bieber shows off growing tattoo collection while snorkeling in Hawaii

Justin Bieber just keeps adding more tattoos to his collection, and luckily for fans, he showed them all off recently during a vacation in Hawaii.
The pop star is taking some much needed time off by soaking up some sun and even going snorkeling, after which is when fans caught a glimpse of the “Yummy” singer showing off his tatted chest.
In the pics, Bieber is walking on the beach after a trip to explore the sea, carrying his goggles and snorkel as evidence of his adventure. As he walks alongside two friends in black swim trunks, Justin stands out in a bright pair of teal and yellow shorts and a chest full of tattoos.
It’s no surprise to fans who have been following JB for a long time that the star has a huge love for tattoos, and over the years, he’s just kept adding to the collection.
In 2016, Justin shocked everyone when he got a tattoo on his face, inking a small cross right under his eye.
“Yes, I did a tattoo. A small cross near the corner of Justin’s eye,” the tattoo artist, JonBoy, revealed to E! News at the time. “It was a representation of his faith in Jesus and his journey with finding purpose in God.”
Justin also has another cross on his body, in the middle of his chest, which he got done in early 2014.
While the singer clearly loves adding more and more art to his body, his wife, Hailey Bieber isn’t always a fan. Back in October, Justin revealed the meaning behind his latest neck tattoo, also revealing that will be the last one.
“I think the thorns symbolize the rough spots in my life. The flower is such a representation of beauty,” Bieber said of the rose neck piece he debuted in September. “I think I‘m done on my neck. That’s a Hailey request.”
But fans of his tattooed look don’t have to worry, because he’s still got plenty of space on other parts of his body to add even more ink.
“My back is still pretty open, and I don‘t have kids yet. So, I’m thinking of getting their portraits on my back,” the. singer said.