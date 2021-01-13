Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her enviable abs while working out on the beach

Alessandra Ambrosio is known for her supermodel looks, enviable abs, and legs for days. It doesn’t need to be a new year for Ambrosio to stay working hard on her health and fitness goals. The 39-year-old mom of two definitely puts in the work to maintain her svelte physique, even when she’s on the beach.

Earlier this week, Ambrosio was photographed working out hard on the beach with her personal trainer and best friend Gisele Cória. The model was seen wearing a black bikini with her hair in a ponytail and a matching black Alo hat. She was seen running through the water with her trainer and friend, doing what looked like an intense workout.

©GrosbyGroup Alessandra Ambrosio working hard on the beach with her trainer and best friend.

Then once out of the water, Ambrosio slipped on some shorts and was seen doing partner pushups and an ab workout. Once the 39-year-old was done with her exercises, she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. To further enjoy the beautiful weather, the supermodel slipped on a hat and sipped from a yummy drink while sitting in her beach chair.