Bruce Willis apologizes after refusing to wear a mask

Bruce Willis is having a rough week, as he was called out publicly for not following the rules amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor was photographed in Los Angeles without a mask inside a Rite Aid store.

He was reportedly refusing to wear a mask and was asked to leave the place by an employee. Instantly going viral all over social media for his behavior.

The 65-year-old Hollywood celebrity was spotted as he was walking out the store, wearing jeans, a black jacket, and a scarf around his neck.

The photograph was shared multiple times on Instagram and Twitter, getting the attention of the media and the actor.

After being criticized online for not complying with the California state rules, the Die Hard actor publicly apologized for his actions and stated that “it was an error in judgement.”

It’s unclear why Willis refused to use his scarf as a mask, however he went on to urge his fans and followers to “be safe out there.”

Bruce says that everyone should “continue to mask up,” especially with the health crisis in California that reached 2 million coronavirus cases, and 930,000 in Los Angeles County.