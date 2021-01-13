Rebel Wilson reveals the traumatizing moment when she was kidnapped

Rebel Wilson is in the news this week but it’s not about her fitness journey or weight loss, but instead about an incident that happened to her while on a trip. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress recently appeared on the new SkyOne show titled, ‘Straight Talking’ and recalled a terrifying time in her life when she was in Mozambique, Africa.

Wilson went on to reveal that she was kidnapped at gunpoint with a group of women while in Mozambique. “We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns,” the Australian actress explained. “[They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to get off your truck.‘”

The 40-year-old then said to the hosts of the show that she and the other women were taken “to a house in the middle of nowhere” and they had to stay there until the next morning, according to Page Six.

Confused and unsure of what was next for her and her friends, Wilson explained how she remained calm.“I felt like I was very good in the crisis,” she said. “I was like a team leader.”

Further going into the story, Wilson said, “They sat us down, and I said, ‘Everybody link arms,’ because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something.”

“Luckily we weren’t harmed and then, the next day, they came and said, ‘Your truck is ready now. You can go.’ We didn’t ask any questions. We just got back on that truck and got out of there and crossed the South African border a few hours later.”

The actress was unsure why she and the group experienced such a traumatizing experience like this one but she believed it was because of smuggling, according to Page Six.

“I think maybe those guys, maybe, used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck,” she said to the hosts of the show.

Talk about a scary experience!