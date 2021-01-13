Kim Kardashian and sisters spend $300k on watches for KUWTK crew

The Kardashians clan are showing HUGE gratitude for the KUWTK behind the scenes crew of their reality show. They have come together to gift them a classic Rolex watch. The Kardashians and the production team thanked everyone as the last episode of the show was being filmed. The final goodbye included speeches, and farewells, along with the ultimate thank you gift, a Rolex watch.

©GettyImages

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kris surprised the entire KUWTK crew of about 30 people with Rolex watches. Crew members also shared stories of their favorite memories working on KUWTK saying they enjoyed their time together and honestly had a good time as they worked with the family.

©@khloekardashian

The parting gift is estimated at about $10,000 for each watch... that makes the entire cost about $300,000 for the 30 watches. It does not surprise us that the Kardashians are going all out and especially for their favorite KUWTK crew after 20 seasons, many of the crew members being there for most of them!

