Serena Williams shares adorable photo of daughter Olympia’s tennis lesson

Serena Williams shares an adorable photo of daughter Olympia, three, on the tennis court swinging a racket. It looks like little Olympia is following in the footsteps of her tennis star mom. Lucky enough for Olympia, she doesn’t need to go very far to get the expert advice and lessons when it comes to tennis.

©@serenawilliams Serena Williams and daughter Olympia during a tennis lesson

The picture shows Olympia in a matching top-bottom outfit with white sneakers, swinging a racket, with mom Serena Williams in the back wearing a face mask. The tennis legend posted the photo with the caption “Turn, back, reach, head, follow through.”

Interestingly enough, Olympia’s tennis lessons are not instructed by her mom or her aunt Venus, both international tennis superstars. While neither mom nor aunt Venus will be her official tennis instructor, both women are definitely a good reference and example to have at home.

©$credits

Serena had already shared that should was going to sign up her daughter for tennis lessons starting at a young age. In October 2020, Williams said in a video she posted to her Instagram Story, “Guys, I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons. Don‘t even start with me, because I’m not giving her tennis lessons; I signed her up for some. But the lady has no idea that it’s my daughter, so we’ll see how that goes.”

She adds in the video saying, “I‘m not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, so I’m gonna make sure she’s good at teaching Olympia some techniques.”

To prepare the young Olympia, Williams also made her watch a tennis match before her lesson, in which she broke down the moves. A few Instagram stories later, we see the cartoons that three year old Olympia really wanted to watch! But from the looks of it on her most recent Instagram post, looks like tennis lessons are going well!