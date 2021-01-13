Naya Rivera’s fans mourn but celebrate her life on her birthday

Naya Rivera would have been 34 years old today, January 12, 2021. The late actress may no longer be here but her legacy and spirit will always be celebrated. Rivera‘s fans and co-stars honored her life on Tuesday and shared old photos and some of their favorite memories of her on-screen. The hashtag #NayaRivera was trending all day with loving messages from fans. One of the thousands of tweets read, “thank you for your work, thank you for the wonderful human being you were here, thank you for your light, thank you for having existed. your existence was the most beautiful thing. I love you forever, Naya Rivera!” Here are some of the touching posts her friends, costars, and family shared.

Rivera‘s ex-husband and her son Josey’s dad Ryan Dorsey shared a back and white photo of them as a family on Instagram Tuesday night and reflected in the caption about her absence. “Just as surreal as it is real that you’re gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense...34...I could just hear you saying “Ah, I’m old AF now!” Ha...Rest easy old lady...❤️ 💫 🤍🖤💫❤️”

Her Glee co-star and on-screen girlfriend Heather Wallace also shared a beautiful black and white photo with Rivera and called her “my angel” in the caption. “Happy Birthday my angel. I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard...but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you.”