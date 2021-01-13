Emma Roberts shares the first photo of Newborn Baby Rhodes!

Emma Roberts is thankful for the one good thing 2020 brought to her life. The actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund right after Christmas and they named him Rhodes. Now, less than a month later Roberts showed the world a glimpse at her new bundle of joy! okay, you can only see the back of his head but he still looks super cute. Roberts uploaded a picture on Instagram holding Rhodes and she looked like a beautiful orange flower in her flowing Stella McCartney dress and matching Andrea Wazen heels, per People. Rhodes got the memo that on Tuesday they wear orange and was swaddled in an orange blanket. She thanked 2020 for getting “one thing right” in the caption and shared his full name: “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

It was the first Instagram post that Roberts has made since giving birth and her celeb friends like Lily Aldridge congratulated her in the comments. Hilary Duff and Taylor Lautner left heart emojis and Ashley Benson wrote, “I love you em. So happy for you.” Hedlund doesn‘t seem to be too big of a social media fan. There is one unverified account with 66k followers but Roberts doesn’t follow the account and it rarely posts.

Rhodes Roberts Hedlund was born on Sunday, December 27 in Los Angeles, California at a healthy weight of around 9 pounds. Roberts confirmed her pregnancy after her mom Kelly Cunningham did it first on Instagram. Rumors were swirling around but nothing was confirmed before Cunnigham wrote back to questioning fans “Yes!” and “Thank you so much! Very excited.” After getting in a brief fight with her mom the actress confirmed her pregnancy on August 30th with an adorable photo of her baby bump. She captioned the pic, “Me...and my two favorite guys.” From then on the actress posted some of the cutest celebrity maternity photos on her Instagram as baby Rhodes grew.