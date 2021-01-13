Emma Roberts shares the first photo of Newborn Baby Rhodes!

Emma Roberts is thankful for the one good thing 2020 brought to her life. The actress welcomed her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund right after Christmas and they named him Rhodes. Now, less than a month later Roberts showed the world a glimpse at her new bundle of joy! okay, you can only see the back of his head but he still looks super cute. Roberts uploaded a picture on Instagram holding Rhodes and she looked like a beautiful orange flower in her flowing Stella McCartney dress and matching Andrea Wazen heels, per People. Rhodes got the memo that on Tuesday they wear orange and was swaddled in an orange blanket. She thanked 2020 for getting “one thing right” in the caption and shared his full name: “Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”
It was the first Instagram post that Roberts has made since giving birth and her celeb friends like Lily Aldridge congratulated her in the comments. Hilary Duff and Taylor Lautner left heart emojis and Ashley Benson wrote, “I love you em. So happy for you.” Hedlund doesn‘t seem to be too big of a social media fan. There is one unverified account with 66k followers but Roberts doesn’t follow the account and it rarely posts.
Rhodes Roberts Hedlund was born on Sunday, December 27 in Los Angeles, California at a healthy weight of around 9 pounds. Roberts confirmed her pregnancy after her mom Kelly Cunningham did it first on Instagram. Rumors were swirling around but nothing was confirmed before Cunnigham wrote back to questioning fans “Yes!” and “Thank you so much! Very excited.” After getting in a brief fight with her mom the actress confirmed her pregnancy on August 30th with an adorable photo of her baby bump. She captioned the pic, “Me...and my two favorite guys.” From then on the actress posted some of the cutest celebrity maternity photos on her Instagram as baby Rhodes grew.
Roberts was also candid about her struggles with fertility and revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she was diagnosed withe endometriosis and didn’t know if she would be able to have a child. She recalled, “When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned. It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong.” But the actress discovered it was something many women struggle. “I started opening up to other women, and all of a sudden, there was a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids. I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything ‘wrong’ after all.”
The actress eventually froze her eggs, but they got pregnant once they stopped thinking about it. “It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant. But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant. That’s something you don’t see on Instagram... This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan.”