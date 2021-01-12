Here’s another glimpse of Jennifer Lopez’s white cutout dress

Jennifer Lopez ’s Versace gown might be one of her most iconic looks, but this white cutout dress from LaQuan Smith is equally eye-catching and logic-defying. The Bronx Diva fashion stylist, Rob Zangardi, shared on social media another glimpse of the tight-fitting dress she wore last year to thank her Billboard’s Women In Music ICON Award.

In December 2020, JLO Beauty’s founder shared the fit for the first time on her Instagram account. “THANK YOU!!!! The @BillboardWomen In Music ICON Award!! Wow!! I am truly grateful and deeply touched. ✨ This honor is particularly special because it feels full circle. If my music has created a beautiful memory for someone, then there is no greater reward,” she wrote to accompany the image.



Besides JLo, another well-known artist rocked the sexy long sleeve dress. Megan Thee Stallion also delighted her fans posing wearing the same look.

©LaQuan Smith/@JLo Megan Thee Stallion and JLo wearing a white cutout dress from LaQuan Smith.

Indeed, both Megan Thee Stallion and JLo are serving us “Body-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody-ody” for days. Recently, the Puerto Rican descent singer and actress shared on social media a snap of her “Beach bum.” After her New Year’s Eve performance and the launching of her new beauty line, the “Pa Ti” interpreter took some days to vacation at the beach.